Experiencing seasonal sniffles? Here’s what a local allergist said about this autumn allergy season.

TUCSON (KVOA) – We all know that this has been a super dry year. So, what does that mean when it comes to those seasonal sniffles?

Fall is famous for weed pollens. This includes ragweed, tumbleweed and more.

But, those need rain in order to produce that pollen. So this year, they won't be producing as much.

According to Dr. George Makol of Alvernon Allergy & Asthma, since we are expecting the warm weather mixed with the dry weather, that means that the pollen out there is airborne right now.

Another factor this season can be from the wildfires we've had all across the West Coast. Even though some of those fires are far, the wind can and is bringing in those particles. This can trigger asthma and is definitely something to keep in mind.

"This is going to be a dry year so we're not going to have much when it comes to pollen counts. However, when it's dry and warm the pollen that we have is airborne. And therefore, I think we'll still have a significant season, but I don't think it will be a heavy pollen season," said Makol.

He said that the simplest thing you can do to treat your allergies is to change your air filters. He recommended the following 3M Filtrete Pollen air filters.

He also recommended any over the counter allergy medicine brand such as Allegra, Zyrtec and Claritin.

In addition, he mentioned that any store brand version works just as good.

"You can also take your AC fan and turn it to on instead of auto," Makol added.