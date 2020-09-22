Child sexual abuse lawsuit filed against Brophy Prep and Diocese of Phoenix

PHOENIX (KVOA) - A child abuse lawsuit has been filed against Brophy College Preparatory School and the Diocese of Phoenix.

The suit, filed by a man named John R. K. Doe, alleges Father James Sinnerud abused him while he was a student at the all-male prep school in Phoenix.

The Jesuit teacher and coach taught at the school in the 1980s.

In 2018 Sinnerud was removed from another Jesuit prep school in Omaha, Nebraska after being accused of sexual abuse.

The lawsuit was filed under the Arizona Child Victims Act. The law, which went into effect last year, extends the time for sexual abuse victims to sue predators and the institutions which protected them.

“The Arizona Child Victims Act has provided an opportunity for John RK Doe and numerous other courageous survivors to speak out about the horrors they suffered then and now,” said Jeff Anderson of Jeff Anderson & Associates. “We are honored to stand with him and them. It’s time for a reckoning in the Diocese of Phoenix. It’s time for the Bishop to come clean.”

Sinnerud is now the 110th alleged abusive priest or cleric who has worked in the Diocese of Phoenix, according to the attornies.