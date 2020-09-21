Vail Unified School District opens up for “hybrid learning”

VAIL, Ariz (KVOA) - More local students are heading back into the classroom Monday, September 21. Vail schools are implementing online and in-person classroom learning. Parents told News 4 Tucson they are excited to have their kids back in the building.

The district has safety plans in place for all students and staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parents told News 4 Tucson the reopening of schools was like Christmas morning or even a wedding day.

Darcy Mentone, the spokesperson for Vail school district, said this day has been anticipated.

"But, getting to this point it's been like planning a wedding," Mentone said.

Allison Pratt is a mother of a fourth-grader at Esmond Station in Vail and said thee were some jitters last night.



"Yesterday I was like we have to lay out our close, get your mask, it's just funny it feels normal but it feels strange, too," Pratt said.

Pratt said cold feet were definitely not a thing.

"He was so excited to see his teacher and all the other adults on campus that he loves and being able to see his friends," Pratt said.

Students are now required to wear masks whenever on campus and social distancing is recommended when able. Dividers are placed around all desks and chairs are socially distanced. But like your wedding day, there are always bumps in the road.

Mentone said it's been challenging.

"I think the biggest hurdle it's not a one-size-fits-all answer for this," Mentone said.

Vail is offering two plans for learning. One is a hybrid model and one is strictly online. Pratt said while the district is cleared, she wonders how students are adapting.



"I actually already emailed my kids teacher asking how is lunch going and how is recess going," Pratt said.

