Sabino Canyon trails open despite fire damage in Catalinas

TUCSON (KVOA) - The sport of hiking really heats up here in the Old Pueblo around this time since the desert starts to cool down during September and October, and now a number of trails are reopening after the Bighorn Fire closed them for several weeks.

The damage from the bighorn fire can still be seen all throughout the Santa Catalina Mountains.

Nonetheless, hikers like Adilie and Erin Nguyen can now get back to hitting the trails.

"It was disappointing when we couldn't go before when we wanted to," said Erin Nguyen, "We were planning on going a little a while ago, but it wasn't determined to be safe until now."

Coronado National Forest Spokeswoman Dorilis Camacho Torres says it's important for hikers to obey all signs and do not go off-trail.

Torres said, "people may get lost because the trails are not as well established as they were before. People can get lost because the trail might not exist. We don't want people getting lost and injured."

"This time, bathrooms and other facilities will not be open in Sabino Canyon, and, trash cans are taped off. so visitors are encouraged to dispose of their trash properly and bring your own trash bags.

The Coronado National Forest is hoping these amenities can open sooner rather than later.

The Nguyen family will take any opportunity to get back on the trails.

Adilie Nguyen added, "We're super excited, and I'm excited to show her what Sabino Canyon looks like"