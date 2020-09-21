Local schools offer online tutoring for academic and social benefits

TUCSON (KVOA) - How are your kids acclimating to online learning? Some schools say the online method works out great for some students while others are struggling with the adjustment.



As students continue to acclimate to distance learning some schools have started offering online tutoring so kids that need it can get extra attention while still allowing them to socially distance.

Kamren Taravti, the principal at Hollinger K-8 School and Wakefield Middle School launched the first of two online tutoring programs on Monday.



"We give small group instruction after school through Zoom and so it's a good way for students to stay connected and get some additional help that they need," said Taravti.

They are not expecting more students to be in tutoring because of the pandemic but they are excited to be able to offer this to any students who feel the need for extra instruction.

The tutoring can also benefit the school by guaging how students are responding to online classes.



"It's also just making sure that kids are engaged in school and I think that this is what we're gonna see with 21st century starting today," said Taravti.

Another component of the tutoring according to Taravti is the social aspect. With people forced to isolate from large gatherings because of the pandemic, getting extra facetime with teachers and other students helps keep those connections alive.

"I think that's important, you know kids just feel that sense of connection, that they don't lose that strong feeling that school brings them each and every day," said Taravti.

Taravti encourages parents to have their kids try the tutoring, not just for academic but for the social and emotional health as well.

