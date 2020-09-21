Former TPD officers cleared of wrongdoing of in-custody death

Tucson (KVOA) - The former Tucson Police Officers who had a man die while he was in their custody will not be criminally prosecuted. The former officers include Jonathan Jackson, Samuel Routledge, Ryan Starbuck and Officer Jerin Stoor.

The Pima County Attorney's office revealed in their findings, they reviewed the case and they also included the original 9-1-1 call made by Carlos Adrian Ingram-Lopez's grandmother just after 1:00 a.m. on April 21.

Plus, they said they reviewed numerous Tucson police reports, as well as video from officer body-cameras, and autopsy and toxicology reports.

They also consulted a U-of-A Pharmacology expert.

All to determine if those officers had committed the crimes of assault, unlawful imprisonment, reckless manslaughter or negligent homicide.

According to the County Attorney's findings, there is reasonable doubt as to whether the conduct of the officers caused the death of Ingram-Lopez.

The County Attorney's office went on to say, medical experts cannot determine whether the 27-year-old might have died that night without any police involvement.

Prosecutors said the autopsy performed by the office of the Pima County Medical Examiner showed Ingram-Lopez had an enlarged heart, which is consistent with cocaine abuse.

They added, the night he died in police custody Ingram-Lopez, who had a history of drug abuse, had a *significant amount of cocaine in his system,

And his behavior was *consistent with an episode of cocaine-induced delirium.

For those reasons - they said, there is insufficient evidence to prove a crime of negligent or reckless homicide.

They added the officers are not criminally responsible for *assault or unlawful imprisonment.

That's because restraining, handcuffing, and detaining Ingram-Lopez was justified under Arizona law.

The prosecutors said the officers were acting in good faith in the lawful performance of their duties.

They also said the officers did not commit criminal assault, as they did not strike, punch, kick, or choke Ingram-Lopez.

And there is no evidence of any specific injury inflicted by any of the officers.

The report said the officers used only such force as was necessary to restrain Ingram-Lopez in handcuffs in order to arrest him.