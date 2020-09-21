Diving into Arizona’s unemployment rate drop for August

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona's economy posted some strong gains in August as many workers that were once without work now return back to the job force.

"During the pandemic, University was essentially a ghost town and now that everything is back open for business it is really nice to come out here and people watch and see everybody coming down the street, "Clay McDaniel Kitchen Manager at Frog and Firkin said.

Arizona's unemployment rate dropped to 5.9 percent in August from 10.7 percent in July.

"To see it drop 5 percentage points is pretty unprecedented," Doug Walls said.

Doug Walls, Labor Market Information Officer Director for the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity, says the biggest contributing factor of the unemployment drop is because of a large decline in labor force levels.

"We saw just over 145,000 individuals leave the labor force from July to August 2020," Walls said.

During August, Arizona also saw above-average gains in total employment with ten private sectors adding 30,400 jobs.