Tucson Police officer booked on assault charges linked to arrest

TUCSON (KVOA) - Former Tucson Police officer William Gallego was booked into the Pima County Jail on Sunday. The arrest comes after it was revealed in body-worn camera footage that Gallego assaulted a suspect during an arrest on September 17th, 2020.

Video shows Gallego walking by a suspect who was handcuffed and face down when he struck the suspect on two separate occasions.

Police say Gallego also placed his boot on the back of the mans head while he was face down. The suspect was not hurt in the incident.

Gallego had been with the department for 16 years.