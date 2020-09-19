Tucson Police confirm double homicide in Midtown Friday night

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a double homicide that happened Friday evening in Midtown on South Dodge and East March Place.

Officers were dispatched around 9:00PM and upon arrival officers located an adult male lying in the roadway with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

A second male victim was found after officers canvassed the surrounding areas and was also pronounced dead on the scene.

If you have any information about this incident please call 8-8 CRIME.