Tucson Police confirm double homicide in Midtown Friday night

4:14 pm News

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a double homicide that happened Friday evening in Midtown on South Dodge and East March Place.

Officers were dispatched around 9:00PM and upon arrival officers located an adult male lying in the roadway with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

A second male victim was found after officers canvassed the surrounding areas and was also pronounced dead on the scene.

If you have any information about this incident please call 8-8 CRIME.

