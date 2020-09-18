TUSD students set to return to hybrid learning

TUCSON (KVOA) - Students in the Tucson Unified School District may return to a hybrid model of learning as soon as next month.

The tentative date for a return to in-person classes and remote learning is set for Oct. 19.

The announcement came from TUSD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo in an update video for students and parents.

The district is proposing students return for two days a week and remain in a remote model of learning for the remaining three days.

This is a great first step, a safe first step that allows our teachers to return safely and our students to return safely while keeping class sizes down," Trujillo said in the statement.

In the announcement, Trujillo also addressed sports and announced that cross country and golf teams are now cleared to practice and compete in the school district.

The district plans to keep class sizes small and the amount of employees the amount of students and employees on campus will be reduced.