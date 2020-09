TUCSON (KVOA) - Tango, the Tucson Police Department K9, who was shot in an officer-involved shooting on Sept. 3, is back on the job.

During the incident, Tango was struck by bullet fragments. He was then transported to Valley Animal Hospital for recovery and treatment.

He is still taking it easy right now. According to the Tucson Police K9 Facebook Page he is returning to work on light duty.