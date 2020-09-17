Mountain lions spotted in Tucson foothills area

TUCSON (KVOA) - A female mountain lion was spotted with two offspring in yards in and around the Saddlebrooke area.

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, sightings of the big vats are normal near the Tucson foothills.

A female mountain lion w/two offspring reportedly seen multiple times in Saddlebrooke recently. Such sightings are routine in Tucson foothills areas. Call 623-236-7201 if seen again so that we can monitor movement & behavior. Stand your ground, wave arms, yell to deter if nearby. pic.twitter.com/wG1IfGDPWh — AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) September 18, 2020

AZGFD asks you to call (623) 236-7201 if the mountain lions are spotted again. This will help to monitor the movement and behavior of the animals.

If you happen to come into contact with them, AZGFD recommends standing your ground, waving your arms and yelling to prevent the animals from getting too close.