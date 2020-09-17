Federal unemployment benefits coming to an end

TUCSON (KVOA) - Josh Osteen, 33, is a single father of a 5-year-old boy.

The two live in Marana.

Osteen worked in marketing and graphic design for Hotel Congress and moonlighted as a banquet DJ.

He was laid off due the Coronavirus pandemic at the end of March.

Osteen has been unemployed for almost six months.

“It’s been one of the most heavy experiences of my life,” he said.

“What I wouldn’t give for some clarity. Nobody knew what to really make of anything.”

Starting in April, Osteen was getting $600 dollars a week via the Cares package from Washington.

Couple that with Arizona’s weekly unemployment benefits of $240/week, second lowest in the nation.

In August, that $600 was cut in half and now the $300/week is drying up.

“I can’t rely on my industry opening back up,” Osteen said. “I am kind of at a fight or flight moment, honestly, I can’t be choosy.”

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has said Congress needs to act to help people like Josh stay afloat.

On Thursday the governor applauded the work being done at Arizona’s Department of Economic Security.

“We’ve had 1.3 million Arizonans that have received benefits from the Department of Economic Security, I think totaling $10.3 billion,” Ducey said.

For now, Osteen and his son will rely a weekly check of $240.

“That makes me not being able to pay rent by the end of the month,” he said. “I’m going to have to get out a credit card. I’ll find work hopefully sooner or later but it’s not enough to live off of right now.”