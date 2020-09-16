Students create business and challenges for local shops

TUCSON - As the University of Arizona has brought students back to school, local businesses are benefiting from the increased traffic. But, not everything has been easy.

While businesses are happy to be open, it has not been easy operating a restaurant like Frog and Firkin. They say that operating under the stricter COVID-19 guidelines has been a challenge.

A majority of their business comes from the students. Keeping up with social distancing and mask requirements is a challenge.

"The risk is involved therein that how many of them were out partying today or not following the social distancing guidelines?" said Jonathan Graham, General Manager of Frog and Firkin. "It's very challenging especially when you add alcohol to the mix."

The recent voluntary quarantine the university asked students to take part in left a frequently at capacity patio empty for the past two days.

Enforcing the rules can hurt their business from something like an online review, but not doing so could cost them their license, despite there being a county-wide mask mandate.

"That is the mandate from our merchants, if you go into a retail store you have to wear a mask and you have to leave it on," said Jane McCollum, General Manager of the Marshall Foundation.

McCollum believes some people disregard the mandate because it doesn't come from the state level.

And because you're allowed to take off your mask while seated at a restaurant, some patrons take it a step further, which makes it more difficult to control.

"The kids don't like to be told 'hey can't do this can't do that,'" said Graham. "You become more of the COVID-19 police, and it's not as fun as it used to be. It's very challenging."

With an ever-changing year due to the pandemic, the word of the day, every day for Frog and Firkin is "challenges."

"That's kind of been our mantra we wake up everyday and you come to work and 'what's the chore today? What are we tackling today that's outside our normal mode of doing things?" said Graham.

Graham has been 25 years in the business. But, he says nothing comes close to the challenges he has had to deal with during the pandemic.