State-to-state survey shows Gen Z, Millennials in Arizona have poor Holocaust knowledge

TUCSON (KVOA) - An alarming new survey on Holocaust awareness finds younger generations lacking in basic knowledge of the tragedy.

The state-by-state survey conducted by the claims conference consisted of 200 interviews in each state with adults between 18 and 39 years old.

In Arizona, several specific survey findings are particularly stunning. For instance, there were more than 40,000 camps and ghettos during World War II, but of the respondents in Arizona, 44 percent cannot name a single one.

Here's how Arizona stacks up:

44% of millennials and gen-z can not name a concentration camp.

67% do not know six million Jews were murdered during the Holocaust.

15% of the younger population in Arizona thought Jewish people were responsible for the Holocaust.

43 percent of respondents cannot identify that the Holocaust was associated with World War II.

57 percent of respondents in Arizona believe that something like the Holocaust could happen again.

"Quality Holocaust educations helps students think critically about how and why the Holocaust happened," said Gretchen Skidmore, survey task force member and Director, Education Initiatives, Levine Institute for Holocaust Education, United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. "The study of the Holocaust engages students in understanding the fragility of societies, the dangers of antisemitism and hatred, and the importance of promoting human dignity. This history can inform our understanding of our own roles and responsibilities in the decisions we face today."

For the full results, click here.