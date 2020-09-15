 Skip to Content

Tucson Police searching for missing vulnerable adult

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department needs your help searching for a missing vulnerable adult.

Michael Josemaria was last seen at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday near South Country Club and Ajo Way.

Josemaria is 43-years-old, five feet eight inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911

