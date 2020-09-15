Tucson Police searching for missing vulnerable adult

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department needs your help searching for a missing vulnerable adult.

Michael Josemaria was last seen at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday near South Country Club and Ajo Way.

🚨MISSING VULNERABLE ADULT🚨



Need your help Tucson! Officers are asking for your help in locating Michael Josemaria (43). He was last seen near S. Country Club/Ajo Wy. around 12:30 today. He is described as 5'8/180lbs. Please call 911 if you see him. pic.twitter.com/iUAADwXsMo — Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) September 16, 2020

Josemaria is 43-years-old, five feet eight inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911