Rock throwing vandal strikes music shop

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police are looking for a person or persons who have been attacking east side businesses.

Instrumental Music Center at East Speedway Boulevard and North Kolb Road was hit on Tuesday when an assailant broke windows on the company’s delivery van.

Neighbors at an apartment complex behind the store heard the incident and called cops around 4:30 a.m.

Owner Leslie Faltin says this is the fourth time the story has suffered vandalism in the last month. ICM was also hit on Christmas Day in 2019 when vandals broke glass on the front door in an attempt to get into the store.

Faltin says police told her the Lowe’s store across the street was similarly hit last week by a vandal throwing rocks.

Instrumental Music Center has operated at the Speedway/Kolb location for 21 years and is one of the top music stores in the United States.

The business estimates damage to be about $5,000.

