One injured after shooting near federal courthouse in Phoenix
PHOENIX (KVOA) - Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that occurred near the Sandra Day O'Connor United States Courthouse Tuesday afternoon.
According to Phoenix Police Department, one person with non-life-threatening injuries was transported to the hospital.
Anyone with information regarding the vehicle in the photograph is asked to contact Phoenix Police.
The courthouse is located at 401 W. Washington St.
Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time.
