 Skip to Content

One injured after shooting near federal courthouse in Phoenix

Updated
Last updated today at 12:32 pm
12:27 pm Breaking News, Breaking News Emails, Local News, News, Top Stories
Phoenix shooting
Phoenix Police Department

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that occurred near the Sandra Day O'Connor United States Courthouse Tuesday afternoon.

HAPPENING NOW: One injured after shooting near federal courthouse in Phoenix https://kvoa.com/news/2020/09/15/one-injured-after-shooting-at-courthouse-in-phoenix/

Posted by News 4 Tucson - KVOA on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

According to Phoenix Police Department, one person with non-life-threatening injuries was transported to the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle in the photograph is asked to contact Phoenix Police.

The courthouse is located at 401 W. Washington St.

Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.

Author Profile Photo

News 4 Tucson

Related Articles

Skip to content