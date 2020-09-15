 Skip to Content

Green Valley Fire responds to structure fire

GREEN VALLEY (KVOA) - The Green Valley Fire Department responded to s structure fire on Tuesday.

GVFD responded to a tri-plex structure fire in the 18100 blocks of South La Canada.

According to witnesses a propane tank on the patio ignited the home.

Four people were able to escape the fire without any injuries.

Several witnesses were able to help on the scene.

Pablo Lopez

Pablo is the evening Digital Content Producer for KVOA. He studied journalism at the University of Arizona and previously was an apprentice at the Arizona Daily Star.

