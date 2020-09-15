Green Valley Fire responds to structure fire

GREEN VALLEY (KVOA) - The Green Valley Fire Department responded to s structure fire on Tuesday.

GVFD responded to a tri-plex structure fire in the 18100 blocks of South La Canada.

According to witnesses a propane tank on the patio ignited the home.

Four people were able to escape the fire without any injuries.

09/15/20 #GVFD responded to a tri-plex structure fire in the 18,100 blk of S. La Canada. Witness reported seeing the propane tank of gas grill on patio ignite the home. 4 people where able to escape injury estimated damages 10-15,000 Several witnesses came to help pic.twitter.com/6N0GPqkra2 — Official GV Fire PIO (@GVFDPIO) September 16, 2020

Several witnesses were able to help on the scene.