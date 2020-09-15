Gov. Ducey, Arizona celebrate Hispanic heritage month

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona is celebrating Hispanic Heritage month.

Governor Doug Ducey declared that Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 is Hispanic Heritage Month in Arizona.

The month-long celebration is devoted to celebrating the Hispanic culture and to recognize the ways in which Hispanic people enrich the state.

Gov. Ducey said, "Arizona is home to more than 2.2 million people of Hispanic descent. Arizona would not be the vibrant and dynamic state, full of opportunity, that it is today without our Hispanic community, and we are proud to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month."