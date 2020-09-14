University of Arizona students are asked to shelter-in-place as COVID-19 positive tests increase

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona is asking students to quarantine voluntarily for 14 days. This move is in an effort to slow down the spread of the coronavirus after the University reported Monday, Sep. 14., an 8.8 percent positive rate in testing.

Monday, Sep. 14, local and University of Arizona leaders addressed two main topics.

A strongly encouraged 14-day shelter in place for all students.

Policing large gatherings at high rises off-campus.

Local leaders said if things don't change, they'll be forced to make a lot of tough decisions that might make people unhappy.

"Listen to the president, listen to Dr. Cullen, listen to me, we don't want to go there," Robert Robbins, the President of the University of Arizona said. "I'm short of saying I'm mad as hell an I'm not going to take it anymore and there are only certain things I can do and this is what it takes to be a good member of society ."

University leaders told News 4 Tucson, they do not want to cancel classes or lock you up in your rooms, but cases are once again rising on campus.



"As of Friday, we have 133 new positives from 1512 new tests," Robbins said.

Robbins said there are exceptions to the quarantine.

"For labs fine arts, and for basic necessities like food medical care and medial drugs," Robbins said.

Pima County Health Director, Dr. Theresa Cullen said the upswing in cases is tied to large gatherings at off-campus apartments.

"We have parts of a geographic area that are very concerning to us," Dr. Cullen said.

Dr. Cullen also told News 4 Tucson, if it comes to it, the health department can take action off campus. She said they could shut down pools and spas at the apartments.



"We are able to make the determination to continue to have them open."

Robbins said the University of Arizona and Tucson Police Department are working to write up students, take down names, fine or even expel those who are not social distancing or engaging in reckless behavior.



"If this doesn't stop the county and state might have to take additional actions which could be described as authoritative that you cant do certain things because you are hurting people," Robbins said.