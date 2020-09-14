UArizona investigates multiple Greek life chapters for COVID-19 violations

TUCSON (KVOA) - University of Arizona school administrators have been cracking down on students who are not abiding by their COVID-19 regulations.

According to Kendal Washington White Vice Provost for Campus Life and Dean of Students, over 300 UA students are on interim suspension because of a COVID related violation.

At least 300 students on interim suspension are members of three Greek life chapters that are also being investigated for violations.

Greek chapter students on interim suspension will not be able to hold any activities and are only able to attend class remotely.

The Greek chapters being investigated include Theta Delta Chi, Kappa Alpha Order and Sigma Nu.

If an investigation determines that the students were in violation they will be moved to a full suspension or expulsion if it included drinking underage or any illegal drug use.

White encourages any Greek life that is under interim suspension to identify members who have committed the violations. If they don't, she says the entire chapter could be subject to disciplinary action.

To date, the university has not fully suspended or expelled anyone due to a COVID violation