Three Mexican Wolf pups successfully fostered into wild pack

PINETOP, Ariz. (KVOA) - Three Mexican Wolf pups, an endangered species, have been successfully cross-fostered in Arizona.

Remote trail cameras captured these pictures of the Hoodoo Pack in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest.

At least three of the nine pups in the pack are cross-fostered. This is a method that helps to increase the genetic diversity among the wolves.

Pups from captive breeding populations are placed into wild-wolf dens with similarly aged pups to be raised as part of the wild pack.

Survival rates using this method are usually higher than other wolf release methods

Arizona Game and Fish Department wolf biologists will begin fall trapping efforts in September to document cross-fostered wolves that have survived and to deploy tracking collars to monitor and manage the wolf population in Arizona.