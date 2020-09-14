Therapy dogs return to TMC for visit

TUCSON (KVOA)- Tucson Medical Center brought back its therapy dogs Monday for a special visit with hospital staff.

"It is amazing," said Katherine Wells, a patient care technician. "It gives us so much, it gives us the love and makes us feel good to see them and pet them and they bring a lot of happiness to the department."

“We have missed our furry friends and volunteers since March,” said Jim Marten, director of Volunteer Services. “We are excited to offer this special visit as a morale boost for the hard-working professionals at TMC who have experienced some of the most stressful months of their career. Interaction with animals is a proven method of stress reduction and it promotes happiness and joy.”

The 14 dogs will visit with staff at various locations throughout the hospital this week from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.