New robotics heart surgery program expedites patient recovery

TUCSON (KVOA) - Northwest Medical Center is the only hospital in Arizona that has an active robotic heart program and instead of going through the chest and rib cage during traditional open-heart surgery, it's done through a few small incisions.

Eight-millimeter incisions to be exact, and because this surgery is less invasive the recovery can be twice as fast.

Craig Jones left the hospital three days after his operation.

"So much better than having your ribs ripped open. This robotic surgery is just, I really feel blessed that it happened," said Jones.

According to Jones, he was operated on for about five hours undergoing coronary bypass surgery. Doctors used robotics to enter through his side, causing minimal damage when stitching the bypass artery.

All of this was done while the heart was still beating, making every motion count.

"If those twelve stitches are not perfect, for the rest of his life he could suffer and so it would make a difference in what we do, it would hurt us that we're hurting him," said Dr. Zain Khalpey, Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Northwest Medical Center.

After a surgery well done, Jones was able to go back to mostly normal activities as soon as he left the hospital.

"The only thing I haven't been able to do is get in a pool. More people should be interested in robotics surgery, I mean it really will save your body a lot of healing time," said Jones.

Doctor Khalpey says the use of robotics in surgery isn't for everyone but as the team continues to use it and improve it could be used for even more types of surgeries.