Mexican government honors late Supervisor Elias

TUCSON (KVOA) - The late Pima County Supervisor Richard Elias is receiving an award from the Mexican Consulate.

The Consulate of Mexico in Tucson is honoring Supervisor Elias with the Othli Award, the highest award granted by the Mexican government to community members.

The award will recognize Supervisor Elias for his work on migrant rights.

The Consulate submitted a nomination to Mexico City before Elías’ sudden death and only recently was told the nomination had been approved. The recognition consists of a medal, a silver rosette and a certificate signed by the director of the Institute of Mexicans Abroad.

“Fighting for the vulnerable is what Richard Elías is all about,” said Betty Villegas, who is filling the remainder of Elías’ term representing District 5. “Whether that be in his time at the Housing Center or serving on the Board of Supervisors, Richard made it his mission to make this community a better place by lifting people up. His tireless advocacy for our migrant community will be missed but will serve as a focal point for future advocacy efforts."

His wife and daughter will receive the award at a ceremony on Friday, Sept. 18, which will be available to watch via live-stream.