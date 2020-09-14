DIGGING DEEPER: Officer involved in OIS is fired and is trying to get reinstated

Tucson (KVOA) - A Tucson police officer was fired one year after he was involved in an officer-involved shooting.

Now he's fighting to get his job back.

Alfred Anaya told the Civil Service Commission members, besides his wife and children being a Tucson police officer was the best thing that ever happened to him.

However, the Office of Professional Standards said he violated policies and was not justified when he used deadly force on July 17, 2019.

Julie Ann Hughes, the attorney who represented the Tucson Police Department showed body cam footage of Anaya ordering the man he shot to get on the ground, then it shows Anaya firing towards the vehicle the man was in.

The video was shown to the Civil Service Commission last week. The Commission is made up of three civilians who heard testimony for three days from Tucson police commanders, and Anaya.

Due to COVID the public wasn't allowed inside the meeting, but the proceedings were available on the city's website.

Hughes told the commission members, "He shoots five times. Four rounds go through the door of the vehicle. You will hear from other officers that this action is inconsistent with the training."

Mike Storie who represented Alfred Anaya told the commissioners they needed to understand the total picture and the people involved were gang members.

"Not only were they known to have weapons, drugs, they were dangerous not only to the community but to police officers. At the time this incident occurred, a member of their group was on Facebook saying let's kill a particular officer in his unit."

News 4 Tucson's reporters were at the shooting scene a year ago. It occurred at Palo Verde near Irvington when police said Anaya an eight-year veteran shot 37-year-old Vincent Linarez after the man allegedly hit an officer with his vehicle while trying to flee a traffic stop, and then collided with a car where two people were inside.

An officer in an unmarked vehicle intentionally rammed Linarez's car to stop it.

Storie asked Anaya, "Why did you fire?" Anaya responded, " I believed Mr. Linarez was trying to get the car back in a driveable position (inaudible) it showed me he was willing to get away at any cost no matter what. He was a danger to officers and the public. "

Turned out Linarez had a felony warrant for his arrest and had narcotics in the car.

For a year, Anaya was on administrative leave with pay and ordered to stay home.

In January the County Attorney's office found the officer's actions were justified.

However, the Office of Professional Standards investigation showed Anaya violated policy and wasn't justified.

On Wednesday the Civil Service Commission will convene to decide whether Alfred Anaya's termination was justified or not.