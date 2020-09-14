American Red Cross urges all to have a kit, have a plan, stay informed this National Preparedness Month

TUCSON (KVOA) – As we're in the middle of September now, the American Red Cross looks to this month as a reminder to always be prepared for emergencies.

The wildfires on the west coast, the hurricanes on the east coast and more. It all started with FEMA realizing that 9/11 occurred during this time of year as well.

So, FEMA and the Red Cross created this month of awareness.

The Red Cross says that when disasters occur, that's the wrong time to go out to the supermarket or store to get yourself prepared.

So, do it now.

But, many might say that we're pretty lucky in Arizona when it comes to natural disasters... that's when Dan Cavanagh, the immediate past President for The Red Cross of Southern Arizona, said just think of the Bighorn Fire.

"Big. Horn. Fire. You always think it's not going to happen to you. A saying at the red cross is that disasters are never convenient. You never see them coming," Cavanagh said.

The Red Cross suggests the following when putting together a survival kit.

This includes water, which is especially important here in the Sonoran Desert. And, they even show that sanitation items are necessary and extremely crucial during the pandemic.

