Tucson’s Veterans Memorial Plaza renamed Veterans Gold Star Family Park

TUCSON (KVOA) - Veterans Memorial Plaza has a new name and new look.

The plaza which sits just west of the Palo Verde Rd./Veterans Memorial Overpass on Richey Road north of Golf Links, was rededicated on Saturday as Veterans Gold Star Family Park.

The renaming is intended to bring awareness and recognition of the sacrifices made by not only Pima County military Veterans but all other public and emergency service organizations.

The American Patriot Memorial group spearheaded the rededication and hopes it becomes a safe-space for the families of these fallen women and men.

The invitation-only event honored slain Tucson Police Department officer Erik Hite.

Hite was a U.S. Air Force veteran of 21 years and served with the Tucson Police Department for 4 years before he was killed in June 2008 in an ambush.

His wife Nohemy and daughter Samantha attended the ceremony.

Recently, Pima County completed improvements to convert the Plaza into a useful amenity that includes erosion controls, stormwater harvesting features, landscaping, irrigation system repairs, an ADA-compliant path and seating as well as a viewing area in the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base flyover path.

