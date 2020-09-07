UArizona employees establish union amid furloughs, Ashford deal

TUCSON (KVOA) - In response to the furloughs and layoffs implemented this school year, employees of the University of Arizona established a union on Labor Day.

Back in April, UArizona President Robert Robbins informed the UArizona community that the university plans to implement furloughs and pay cuts to its 15,000 employees that are set to last through June 2021. Robbins said UArizona decided to implement these furloughs in response to the projected economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite pushback from the employees and members of the Coalition for Academic Justice (CAJUA) at the university, UArizona officially implemented its furlough plan on Aug. 10.

In response to the furlough plan and concerns surrounding UArizona's recent acquisition of the for-profit, Ashford University and the university's "re-entry" plan, CAJUA announced Monday that the UArizona employees and faculty established a union.

"The formation of the UCWA grew out of the considerable efforts of the CAJUA union action group," said Dr. Celeste González de Bustamante, member of CAJUA and associate professor.

More than 200 UArizona employees are now members of the United Campus Workers Arizona (CWA Local 7065).

The union represents all university employees, including staff, student workers and faculty.

"The union formed and announced officially today amidst a growing lack of confidence in the current UA leadership and frustrations over decades-long divestment in higher education in Arizona, which has direct impact on workers and their increasing precarity during the COVID-19 crisis," González de Bustamante said in a news release Monday.

According to UArizona, the furlough program was implemented to partially offset projected losses estimated to be more than $250 million this fiscal year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The furlough program was initially set to begin on May 11. However, the furloughs and paycuts were delayed until August due to the response from UArizona staff.

For more information, visit cajuarizona.com.