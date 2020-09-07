Pub in Chandler shutdown for not complying with state executive order

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KVOA) - An Arizona pub was shut down after they failed to comply with Governor Doug Ducey’s executive order on restaurant capacities.



Rick’s Pub & Grub in Chandler was closed by the Arizona Department of Health Services on Monday.



Governor Ducey’s order says in-door seating restaurants must operate at less than 50 percent capacity and must have all seating areas separated by six feet.



Officials say the restaurant was jeopardizing the health and safety of the public, adding that Rick’s Pub must remain closed until granted permission to reopen.

