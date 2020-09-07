9/11 Tower Challenge makes changes to event during pandemic

TUCSON (KVOA) -This Friday marks 19 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people and theft thousands injured.

Here in Tucson on the anniversary of that day, the 9/11 Tower Challenge is held to honor and remember those first responders who risked their lives on that devastating day.

This year the event will be held virtually.

"We probably have 1,000 people that are already committed to doing this," Rick Grinnel, Board Member of the 9/11 Tower Challenge Foundation said.

The challenge has participants climbing steps to represent the 2,071 steps of each of the World Trade Center's Twin Towers.

"The event started as a memorial but we wanted to make it more of a challenge," Rob Brant, Board Member for the 9/11 Tower Challenge said. "Not a somber memorial but one were we show, yes we were attacked on September 11th, but we're a nation of survivors."

This year instead of doing the challenge with hundreds of others, participants will be filming themselves taking those steps with a small group or by themselves. All while wearing a badge with a photo of remembrance.

We caught up with Brenda Lambert, one of this year's participants, who says she did the challenge two years ago.

"It was really challenging but it was pretty amazing," Lambert said. "They just had the whole stadium filled with people and they had big signs. It was tough but it was fun."

While this year's tower challenge won't be the same, the message will.

"The message is pretty simple, never forget," Grinnel said.

If you'd like to sign up for this year's 9/11 Virtual Tower Challenge, click here.