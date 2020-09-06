Retesting showed false-positives in UofA Student Athletes

TUCSON (KVOA) - After retesting the 13 University of Arizona student athletes who tested positive for COVID-19, only two came back positive according to a University press release.

After re-running tests, eight remained positive.

The lab that the University uses is attributing the false-positives to an instrument error and will be undergoing an audit in order to find out the reason.

"As we do more comprehensive testing both on and off campus it is incumbent on our team to display the same determination and integrity that led to this result," said University of Arizona president Robert Robbins said in the press release. "I also want to acknowledge the student-athletes impacted and apologize to them and their families for this disruption in their lives."