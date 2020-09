TUCSON (KVOA) - 27-year old Hector Medrano was found unresponsive early Sunday morning in his cell by correction officers at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex according to the Pima County Sheriff's Office.

Tucson Fire Department personnel attempted life saving measures but Medrano was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is still in the early stages and we will be updating this article as more details are released.