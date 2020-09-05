Local ride sharing driver shares how pandemic has impacted his business

TUCSON (KVOA) -Gyms and bars aren't the only businesses gaining traction as southern Arizona continues to open back up amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Uber, the ride sharing service, said the demand for rides has gone up since the shutdown.

College students from the University of Arizona returned to Tucson and bars have started to reopen.

Marco ibarra, an Uber driver in Tucson, said the last couple of months have been rough.

Ibarra is a small business owner and drives for Uber on the side to pay bills and support his family.

"They're my number one priority, my wife and kids," Ibarra said.

Ibarra said he also drives for Uber because it is his passion.

"I love doing this, I'm a people person so I have a lot of fun doing this," Ibarra said.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this part of his business hit a red light.

"I lost about $6,000 with bills and everything," Ibarra said.

Uber drivers parked their cars for months as bars, restaurants and other businesses were also at a standstill.

"I stopped for two months and then the bank account hit," Ibarra said.

According to the ride sharing service, Ibarra was not alone.

From January 2020 through May 2020, 80 percent of drivers saw a drop in earnings.

The company also reported a loss of more than 1.5 billion dollars since February 2020.

Meanwhile, Ibarra said he's excited to be back in the driver's seat.

"I want to be there for the community and be there for the people."

Uber said they are enforcing safe rides. Drivers will wipe down cares and require masks.