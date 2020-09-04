Eager Arizona voters have to wait to cast ballot until early October

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Recorder’s Office tells News 4 Tucson currently there is a record of 600,000 registered voters in the county.

The last day to register to vote before the November general election is Oct. 5.

News 4 Tucson has received numerous calls from viewers wanting to vote in the election right now.

However, that’s not possible. Not yet.

F. Ann Rodriguez has served as the Pima County Recorder for 28 years. She is retiring at the end of the year.

This fall she will oversee her seventh presidential election.

Her office says it gets dozens of calls a day from voters asking to have their ballots mailed to their homes.

But, the ballots aren’t ready to go out.

“It’s very simple. It’s called Arizona state law,” Rodriguez said. “You also have to understand there are a couple of court cases on some of the statewide initiatives, are they on or are they off. And they have the right to go to the appeal process.”

Early voting begins in our battleground state Wednesday, Oct. 7, the same day ballots drop in the mail.

Friday marked the final day for some judicial candidates to get on the ballot.

The printing deadline is Sept. 8 and we do not all get the same ballot.

“Here in Pima County there are going to be several hundred different ballot styles,” Pima County Elections Director Brad Nelson said. “Not everyone lives in the same congressional district, the same school district. All of those variations have to be designed.”

Former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence, Frank Figliuzzi, is encouraged by how engaged some voters are here still more than four weeks before voting can start.

“I actually see that as an encouraging sign,” Figliuzzi said. “Voting early is a recommended course of action when you’re concerned about postal service delivery times, you’re concerned about the capacity of various election and registrar offices to count the votes in a timely fashion. So, it gives us a sense of comfort to know that we can do something to know that our vote is counted.”

Mail in voting in Pima County dates back more than two decades.

“I have actually conducted over 270 elections here in Pima County,” Rodriguez said. “I have been dealing with the post office system for all these years. We have a great working relationship.“