WOOF! Pet adoptions stay steady throughout COVID-19 pandemic.

TUCSON (KVOA) – The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone in different forms, but some have realized they can handle adopting a pet now that they're working from home.

Pima Animal Care (PACC) had almost 700 adoptions last month.

In August, a local breeder had over 300 inquires for formally starting the process to get a puppy through her. Which is up from her average of 40 inquires.

"A lot of feedback I get is that they have extra time now. They are at home," said Crystal Marshall, who is an ethical Golden Retriever Breeder.

PACC says that for them, adoptions are down this year due to the pandemic but those numbers have stayed steady within the past 5 to 6 months since the pandemic began. They have not seen an uptick in individuals surrendering animals throughout the pandemic. But, right now they are starting to see an increase.

If you're just waking up, join us on #TucsonToday! I stole @AmandaJGomeztv's doggo this morning... Rosie Port is making her TV debut! 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/VCcrKd7RF6 — Frankie McLister (@FrankieMcLister) September 3, 2020

"It's a multitude of financial situations where they find themselves in," Nikki Reck, the PIO for PACC told News 4 Tucson.

Some of those include their personal loss of a job, family in the hospital and more.

If you're in the market for a pet, Marshall says to be patient and to get on multiple breeders' waitlist. And she also said to look at your local shelters as there are always animals that need homes.

"We are open. But, you just have to have an appointment, that is all," Reck added.

PACC's pet support center is here to help in case you are struggling financially or if your pet is causing a stressful situation. Just visit Pet Support Center, call (520) 724-5900 or fill out a pet support survey here.