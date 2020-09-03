TEP, FBI need help stopping power line vandals

TUCSON (KVOA) – More than 400,000 people rely on Tucson Electric Power (TEP) transmission structures to get electricity. After multiple structures were damaged in Tucson, the FBI started looking for help.

On Thursday, TEP and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) asked people to report any shooting or other suspicious activity around electrical equipment.

The Tucson Police Department, Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI have been investigating damage to several transmission towers southeast of South Houghton Road and Interstate 10.

According to TEP, damage likely caused by gunshots has also been discovered on power lines southeast of South Rita Road and Interstate 10.

TEP said, vandalizing electrical equipment can cause power outages, require costly repairs and lead to serious physical injury or death.

Each incident of electrical equipment tampering could result in a felony charge, including federal charges for damaging interstate transmission lines.

Anyone with information about this damage is encouraged to contact the FBI Phoenix Field Office at (623) 466-1999 or online at tips.fbi.gov.