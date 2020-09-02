Sierra Vista to reopen some facilities with limited service

SIERRA VISTA (KVOA) - Sierra Vista will reopen several city facilities with limited service on Sept. 8.

Some of the lobbies reopening include the sports division, city hall, the Sierra Vista Police Department and the public library.

According to the city, the splash pad in Len Roberts Park is now open and available daily through Oct. 15.

The mayor said the city will continue to reopen gradually to keep COVID-19 cases low and to make sure the city doesn't lose the progress made so far.

For more details, click here.