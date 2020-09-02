David Blaine floats over Arizona

Ariz. (NBC) - Some may argue that Magician David Blaine walks around with his head in the clouds.

On Wednesday in Arizona, his whole body joined in.

The famed magician literally floated up in the air strapped to dozens of helium filled balloons to see how high he could fly.

He was able to ascend to 24,500 feet above the many onlookers on the ground who came to witness the stunt, called "Ascension."

Blaine was inspired to do the flight ever since he saw the movie Red Balloon as a child.

He finally came down to earth when he disconnected from the bunch of 52 balloons in mid-air and deployed a parachute, landing in the desert.

Blaine was monitoring his oxygen levels throughout his flight and was in constant contact with his team of experts on the ground.

The FAA was made aware of and approved the flight.