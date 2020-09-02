Arizona study links higher mortality rate to pandemic

TUCSON (KVOA) - A new study by the Arizona Public Health Association dives into the mortality rate in Arizona during the pandemic.

Their findings show a significant increase in the mortality rate during the pandemic. While those numbers aren't all COVID-19 related deaths, many of them can be attributed to the pandemic.

News Four Tucson spoke with Will Humble, Arizona Public Health Association Director about their recent study on all-cause mortality trends in Arizona during the pandemic, to see how Arizona fairs.

"What we found is that all-cause mortality is up 58 percent in Arizona this July compared to any other July in the last ten years," Humble said.

Humble says the biggest cause of the increase in deaths can be linked to COVID-19 in some way.

So if they didn't die of COVID-19, how can it be linked?

"I'll give you an example of that type of death. So that would be people for example that had chest pain perhaps in May or June or July but didn't go into their primary care doctor," Humble said. "Or didn't see their specialist because they were worried about the fact that the virus was circulated in the community so badly."

The study shows Arizona recorded 7,100 more deaths in the first seven months of 2020 when compared to 2019.

The Arizona Department of Public Health Services reported 4,100 of these deaths as a direct result of the COVID-19 infection.

The other 3,000 of these deaths, Humble says could be possibly from a delay in care, since elective procedures were not available to Arizonans in less they were urgent.

"You can debate lots of things. But one thing you can't debate is whether this is real," Humble said. "We've seen a 58 percent increase in deaths over and above what we typically see on any other July and we've never seen a pattern like this ever."

