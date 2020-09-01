Constable suspended by Pima County Board of Supervisors for violating code of conduct

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors has voted unanimously to suspend Constable Oscar Vasquez without pay through the end of his term.

The Constable Ethics Standards and Training Board came to the conclusion that Vasquez had violated the Constable Code of Conduct.

The board had investigated several claims against Vasquez over the years, including failure to report a car accident, violation of motor vehicle laws and disregard of county vehicle operations policy.

The suspension will remain in place until Vasquez completes several training programs.

His term ends on Dec. 31, 2020 .