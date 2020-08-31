UArizona Steele Children’s Research Center announces $5M in gifts

TUCSON (KVOA) - Members of the Phoenix Women's Board of Steele Children's Research Center have donated $5 million in gifts to establish an endowment in the name of Dr. Fayez K. Ghishan.

The endowment is in honor of Ghishan's 25th anniversary as director of the Steele Children's Research Center at the University of Arizona, it also honors his life's work to improve treatment and seek cures for childhood diseases.

The Fayez K. Ghishan, MD, PANDA Endowed Directorship will aim to further the support of pediatric research and leadership at the Steele Children's Research Center.

The endowment, funded by patient families and admirers, will help to share Ghishan's research, passion for educating future physicians and his ability to make people feel heard and respected, UArizona officials said.

"Dr. Ghishan's achievements in pediatrics have transformed the lives of children and their families, and this is well-deserved recognition of his important work," said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins. "This endowment will play an essential role in continuing this research and training of future pediatricians at the Steele Children's Research Center. I am incredibly grateful for the extraordinary support from PANDA and donors around the state that made this possible."

The $5 million endowment is made up of $1.5 million from the Phoenix Women's Board (PANDA), $1.5 million from two anonymous PANDA downers and $2 million from the Dorrance family as part of a matching challenge grant.

Ghishan and his team of researchers and physician-scientists conduct research in many areas, like autism, autoimmune disorders, cancer and many more.

According to UArizona officials, the endowed directorship will ensure support if the mission and work of the Steele Children's Research Center.