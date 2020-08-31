TPD identifies man in fatal shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Tucson's south side, Sunday night.

Officers found 20-year-old Rudy Romero with gunshot wounds at an apartment complex on Benson Highway just after 10 p.m.

Tucson Fire arrived at the scene and transported Romero to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, but was declared deceased shortly after arrival.

Upon investigation and interviewing multiple witnesses, detectives believed the shooting was not a random act.

Currently details are limited and there are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information is urged to call 88-CRIME, you can remain anonymous.