Coronado National Forest reopens recreation sites

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Coronado National Forest is beginning its reopening phase of recreational and gathering areas.



Five recreation sites were removed from the closure order that was put in place when the pandemic first hit.



The updated order goes into effect tonight at midnight and will remain until September 30th or until rescinded.



The public is free to gather in the following recreation sites as long as they are responsible and follow all COVID-19 safety protocols:



• Snow Flat Group Site

• Stockton Pass Campground

• Twilight Group Campground

• Upper Arcadia Group Site

• Upper Hospital Flat Group Site



Coronado National Forest officials are also asking all visitors to respect wildlife while gathering in the area.

