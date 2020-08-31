$15M mistake? Pima County Administrator says misinformation could hurt local company

TUCSON (KVOA) - Did Pima County get fleeced for $15 million when it invested money into World View, a near-space exploration company?

According to Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckleberry, that answer is no. A memo was sent out days ago addressing what he said is misinformation on what is happening with World View now.

In the memo Huckleberry said, there are claims that World View is closed, directly competing with their former CEO and/or possibly relocating to Florida.

Huckleberry says this is all untrue, in his memo he references a tweet from District One supervisor Ally Miller as misinformation.

Read the second to last paragraph...looking for a manufacturing facility?!? What about one Pima taxpayers built for you that got damaged in hydrogen explosion? Space Tourism Company Coming To Florida, Promising Balloon Flights To Edge Of Space | 90.7 WMFE https://t.co/dy5fllirEJ — Ally Miller (@Ally4Supervisor) June 22, 2020

On June 21st of 2020, Miller's tweet suggests the company was re-locating to Florida after former CEO Jane Poynter was quoted in this article speaking about balloon flights near space, which was a focus of World View when she was CEO.

In this article by Arizona Daily Independant, which is run by Lori Hunnicutt who according to Huckleberry, works for Miller, he says the article misleads readers to suggest that the founders of World View may be taking the operation to Florida.

Current World View CEO Ryan Hartman, who replaced Poynter in February of 2019 says,

"I mean I could go through the entire list, the reality is that there's not a single thing that has been said that is true."

According to Hartman there have been suggestions that the company is not living up to its employment obligations.

Before COVID-19 slowed down operations he says world view had 120 employees. In their contract with Pima County they were required to employ 100 people with an average salary of $65,000 by the end of 2019.

"After the furlough and where we're at today we're at about 90 people, but by the end of the year we'll be back up to that 100-120 and far exceeding the salary requirements," said Hartman.

World View says they look forward to continuing to contribute to the aerospace and defense community in Tucson for many years to come.

For more on what the county administrator says is misinformation regarding World View click here.