Orlando youth runs in memory of fallen Arizona cop

TUCSON (KVOA) - Zechariah Cartledge runs for first responders who have died serving the public.

The 11-year old ran a mile Saturday on his middle school track near Orlando, Florida in memory of Tohono O’odham tribal officer Bryan Brown who was killed in the line of duty this week.

VIDEO: Cartledge has been running for fallen 1st responders since January 2019.

Saturday sadly was is 603rd and 604th miles. He generally runs two miles, one for each remembrance, six days a week.

Zechariah Cartledge ran for two 1st responders on Saturday, one killed in the line of duty and one who died of COVID19 (Photo courtesy: Zechariah Cartledge)

Cartledge carries a blue line flag when running for a fallen law enforcement officer, a red line flag for fire fighters who have died in the line of duty and a green line flag for the border patrol.

Those flags are then sent to the families of the fallen first responders along with a hand-written note from Cartledge.

He was trailed Saturday during his run for Brown by patrol cars from the Seminole County Sherriff’s Department.

