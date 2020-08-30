New bail bond program could come to Pima County

PIMA COUNTY (KVOA) - A new bail bond program is in the works for Pima County. The program would help bail out people from the Pima County Jail under certain circumstances.

The new program plans to give at most $30,000 to people who can't pay their bail. The money is coming from a non-profit bond agency.

The program director, Dean Brault, said the proposal is essential for the country.

He said incarcerating people who can't afford to pay bail is a violation of their due process and equal protection rights under the law. He said there are rules for the program.



"It is going to be for any offender who doesn't have any homicide cases, sex cases are going to be excluded, the bond has to be $30,000 or less, and the third one is if anyone has a hold, immigration DMC probation, will eliminate them as well," Brault said.

The proposal estimates the program would save about $2 million in taxpayer money by reducing the amount of people in the jail. He said he hopes this proposal will be solidified by 2021.

