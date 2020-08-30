Local Red Cross sends another volunteer to Hurricane Laura relief

TUCSON - The Southern Arizona Chapter of the Red Cross is still sending volunteers to the gulf coast for relief efforts caused by Hurricane Laura.

Randy Lyle has been a volunteer with the Red Cross for over a year. After the pandemic hit he started to get more involved.

Heading to the gulf coast will be his first deployment, but he may run in to a familiar face.

Last week, Randy's wife took an earlier flight with the Red Cross to help with relief efforts.

He is scheduled to go to Baton Rouge and she is stationed in Alexandria, Louisiana.

"My wife is trying to work it so that 'hey we need some people here why don't you get my husband' so she's trying and she's also trying to set up space in the arena where we could be together," said Randy Lyle, Red Cross Volunteer.

Randy is 61-years-old and his wife is 58, both close to the age of concern when it comes to the at-risk populations regarding COVID-19.

"It is a bit of a concern going to Louisiana, we haven't been on a plane since the outbreak," said Lyle.

Being around a lot of people in a close environment during a pandemic might not be the most ideal situation to go into, but Randy says he and his wife are confident they will be ok.

"We feel like we're healthy enough that if we were to catch COVID, you know hopefully we would fight through it ok," said Lyle.

This is their first deployment to a disaster relief and while Randy has gotten some tips from his wife, he also got tips from the Red Cross.

"It's pretty intense being two weeks in a shelter with a lot of people hurting, it takes some time to also recover when you come back they said. It's the opposite of being nervous, you're worn down," said Lyle.

Randy leaves Monday morning and will be in Louisiana for at least two weeks, if needed to help with Hurricane Laura relief.

If you would like to get involved with the Red Cross relief efforts, click here.