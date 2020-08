TUCSON (KVOA) - According NBC News, Jospeh Rosenbaum, one of the two victims who were shot by 17-year old Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin was a student at Pima Community College and lived in Tucson for a period of time.

Rosenbaum was from Waco, Texas and moved to Kenosha and worked at a Wendy's before his death.

In an interview with NBC News, Rosenbaum's aunt Shirley Ann Eubank called him a "precious young man."